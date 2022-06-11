SEBRING — The cyber attack that took down the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office computers two weeks ago was ransomware.
It moved quickly through their systems, encrypting data, and then the hackers issued a ransom demand – $2.5 million to release the data from their encryption.
Sheriff Paul Blackman said he’s having none of it.
“As your Sheriff, I can promise you that your Sheriff’s Office does not blink when confronted by terrorism. We have never backed down in the face of adversity and we never will,” Blackman said Friday afternoon. “We fought back hard from the moment we knew we were under attack, and have been fighting tirelessly every day since. I am proud to say that we have fought well, and have made significant progress in turning the tide.”
He said the group calls itself “Quantum Ransomware,” a professional cyber terrorism operation believed to be based in Eastern Europe. First seen in 2021, their blitzkrieg attack works extremely fast. Blackman said their outward image is that of a legitimate business, but they extort money from victims.
“We don’t give in to criminals. We will not be paying that ransom,” Blackman said. “I consider it part of my oath of office to wisely spend the tax funds entrusted to me by the citizens of Highlands County. I am not going to spend your hard-earned money rewarding cyber terrorists for their criminal actions.
He said paying ransom would not guarantee systems are restored, but would be followed by more payment demands.
Given the likelihood of attack, Blackman said his agency budgeted to bring in information technology experts to help overcome such a situation. He said some of the nation’s best computer forensic experts are working on the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office systems.
Immediate steps taken by the Sheriff’s Office IT department protected nearly 20 of the agency’s more than three dozen serves from attack, Blackman said. Those should soon be back up and running soon, he said.
The Sheriff’s Office is also working to restore the internal phone system, and hopes to have the external phone lines restored sometime next week.
“As you can imagine, not having computers in a computer-driven world has been quite a challenge,” Blackman said, stating that it has returned office operations back to the 1990s before internet-based computer-assisted work stations. “In many ways, that is exactly where we are at the Sheriff’s Office today, using old-school methods to handle our daily tasks. But while we may have taken a major hit, we are still standing.”
For the time being, however, a lot of Sheriff’s Office work, including the relaying of certain data, information and messages, even for 911 Consolidated Dispatch, has reverted to pre-millennium handwritten notes, including Post-It notes, according to sheriff’s officials.
When asked about staffing issues at 911 dispatch working long hours, officials said that the division usually does have a need for more personnel. The current situation has added steps to many of the tasks.
Blackman said he is proud of how members have found workarounds to keep the agency running, and thanks the community for its patience as the Sheriff’s Office gives updates to its restoration efforts.
He also thanks county and state partners for helping overcome this attack. It is still a criminal investigation, Blackman said, and he is working with state and federal investigators.
“No matter how long it takes to win this battle, we will prevail,” Blackman said. “I promise you that we will not rest until our computer systems are completely restored and are fully protected from any further attacks. We will keep everyone updated as we make further progress.”