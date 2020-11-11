AVON PARK — Sheriff Paul Blackman’s annual update on the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s contract with the City of Avon Park took the City Council by surprise when he stated the city’s annual payment for law enforcement services would increase about 80%. Without the increase, he was putting the city on notice of canceling the arrangement a year from now.
At Monday’s council meeting, Blackman offered a presentation on his department’s cost for service to the city of Avon Park, stating he needs to allocate more deputies from 19 to 27. This would change the city’s payment from about $1.4 million to $2.5 million per year.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said Tuesday that the sheriff should have given the City Council a heads up about what was coming instead of “throwing it in our laps.
“That was very not professional of him to do that,” she said. “It was pretty much he gave us 365 days to come up with $2.4 million or whatever it was in order for them to provide service to the City of Avon Park after this current contract is over with.
“There is no way we are going to be able to do that, in my opinion.”
There should have been a lead into that process, Gray said. “I didn’t think Sheriff Blackman would respond to any municipality like that.”
In a public statement, Blackman said he presented the Avon Park City Council with a letter giving them a 365-day termination notice for the contract to provide law enforcement services for the City of Avon Park.
Blackman said, “Unless the contract is re-negotiated, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office will no longer be the primary agency for law enforcement inside the city limits of Avon Park as of Nov. 9, 2021. During the time in between, however, nothing will change. Deputies will still be on patrol in the city.”
He added, “The reason for taking this step is simple: The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office can’t afford to provide law enforcement services to the City of Avon Park under the current contract and, at least so far, the city has been unwilling to adjust the contract to reflect the reality of the cost to the HCSO.
“The rest of the county is subsidizing law enforcement inside the city limits of Avon Park to a large degree, and that is not fair to those taxpayers who live outside the city,” he said.
This should not have come as a surprise to city officials, Blackman said. “I have met with the previous three city managers to explain that the residents in the rest of the county are the ones footing a large part of the bill for their law enforcement, but the city has not addressed our concerns.”
The rest of Highlands County, through the Sheriff’s Office, is unfairly being asked to subsidize Avon Park’s law enforcement to the tune of more than $3.6 million this year, he pointed out. “That not only doesn’t make fiscal sense for the HCSO, it also isn’t fair to the rest of the county’s taxpayers and I can’t allow that injustice to continue any longer.”
Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “This was unexpected, but nevertheless leaves the council with several important decisions going forward. We can simply pay the extra $1.1 million and continue the contract, seek a new contract amount for less than $2.55 million or lastly seek to create our own Avon Park Police Department once again.
“The sheriff presented us with his 365-day notice to further the ‘take it or leave it’ tone, but given the tone the council has taken towards the HCSO in past meetings I can understand the frustration.”
Anderson said he believes the HCSO has served Avon Park well.
“I have enjoyed working with Sheriff Blackman and the staff he has assembled are some of the best in the business,” he said. “I believe a stepped increase agreement could be reached, but we need to look closely and without bias at all of the options going forward.
“We more than likely have a long road ahead but securing the citizens of Avon Park with the highest level of service for the lowest amount of tax money is the goal.”
Councilman Jim Barnard also didn’t expect a contract proposal with a large increase, as he wanted the automatic 3% increase in the Sheriff’s Office contract reduced to possibly the federal cost of living increase, which is around 1.6%.
The annual increase from $1.4 million to $2.5 million “will be a heavy burden on our citizens and taxpayers of Avon Park, especially with COVID-19 affecting us all this year and next,” he said.
Blackman gave the city written notice of a 365-day notice to terminate the city’s contract and service, Barnard noted. Blackman said he is willing to negotiate a new and fair contract.
“Fairness is the key word, especially when we do not have the funds in our current and recent budget we just voted on for 2021,” Barnard said.