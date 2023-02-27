SEBRING — The guest this coming Tuesday at the Highlands Tea Party meeting will be Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman. He took office in January 2017 after having served with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for 23 years. Among other duties, Blackman has served as a K-9 handler, detective, road patrol sergeant and lieutenant (watch commander).
In the 10 years before his election, he served as captain of the Uniform Patrol Division, the Court Related Services Division, the Law Enforcement Bureau and the Detention Bureau.
Blackman has a bachelor’s degree in applied organizational management and a master’s degree in business administration from Warner University. He is a graduate of the Florida State University Certified Public Manager Program and the Florida Sheriff’s Association Commanders Academy.
Since taking office, Blackman has initiated several new programs in the agency, including opening a Seniors vs. Crime local office, a Community Oriented Policing unit that partners with community leaders in high-crime neighborhoods and a custom smartphone app to better communicate with the residents. The agency has also taken part in statewide initiatives, such as providing support to Alachua County to counter expected protests at the University of Florida and send more than 30 deputies to areas impacted by Hurricane Michael.
Blackman also serves in numerous community organizations including the Sebring Noon Rotary Club, the United Way and Big Brothers & Big Sisters.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart). Doors open at 5 p.m.; meetings begin at 6 p.m.