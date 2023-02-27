SEBRING — The guest this coming Tuesday at the Highlands Tea Party meeting will be Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman. He took office in January 2017 after having served with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for 23 years. Among other duties, Blackman has served as a K-9 handler, detective, road patrol sergeant and lieutenant (watch commander).

In the 10 years before his election, he served as captain of the Uniform Patrol Division, the Court Related Services Division, the Law Enforcement Bureau and the Detention Bureau.

