SEBRING — The Community Redevelopment Agency selection committee unanimously chose the Blackmon Properties’ proposal for the Wachovia building in downtown Sebring.
Along with the Blackmans, the selection committee interviewed this week the two other respondents who made proposals for former bank building at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said the next step is to work with the CRA attorney to draft the agreement for the property.
She hopes to have the approval of the selection committee’s recommendation and the draft agreement on the CRA Board’s March 27th or April 10th agenda for approval.
After the Blackmon family of St. Petersburg purchased Harder Hall in October, the Blackmons expressed interest in acquiring the Wachovia building.
The CRA followed its required procedures and advertised for business proposals for the structure it purchased in 2019 for $325,000.
The CRA received proposals from the Blackmon family; Scott Stanley, Briana Stanley and Natalia Stanley; and Paul and Brook Lefkowitz (father and daughter).
The Blackmon family stated it is interested in acquiring the former bank building as part of the overall redevelopment of Harder Hall to create a connection between Harder Hall and downtown Sebring.
Their plan calls for a restaurant on the first floor, with the second and third stories used as offices, administrative and conference room spaces and potentially adding a rooftop bar at a later date.
A portion of the office space would serve as the administrative offices of Harder Hall (“the Resort”) as there is not any office space to speak of currently in that building, according to the Blackmon proposal.
The Stanley proposal called for commercial development on the ground floor such as a restaurant, boutique fitness center or multiple commercial units such as a medical practice or engineering office.
The second and third floors are well suited to accommodate 10 to 14 residential units. The upper portion of the bank vault can be remodeled as a tenant amenity, they proposed.
The Lefkowitz proposal stated the first floor would have focused on showcasing local products and culture. Citrus, vegetables, coffee, beverages and other local vendors will be available to the public. The floor will highlight the racetrack and motorsports motif. Local artists and craftspeople may also be highlighted.
The second floor would be for dog groomers and a licensed dog trainer with day camp training and daycare services.