SEBRING — Among the 17 finalists for the 2021 Champion for Children Youth Award, which were presented through video streaming Thursday evening, the Youth Award Recipient was Avon Park High School senior Jamesa Blackstock.
The Special Recognition Middle School honors went to homeschooled eighth-grader Reah Smith and Special Recognition Elementary School honors went to Woodlawn Elementary School fourth-grader Henlie Johnson.
Unfortunately, there were some technical difficulties with the streaming of the awards presentation. It was the second year of the Youth Awards.
Champion for Children Founder and Chairman of the Board Kevin Roberts offered a congratulations to the 17 finalists.
“You are absolutely amazing,” he said. “In just the few years of your lives ... you have learned the importance of reaching out and touching lives by service to others. Many people go through life and they never learn what you have learned, that is to dedicate themselves to be a champion for someone else.”
Champion for Children provided the following bios on the awardees.
Jamesa volunteers with the Boys and Girls Club where she attended as a young child.
Head cheer coach and Student Government Association Advisor Sheri Whidden said Jamesa’s “spunk and enthusiasm” has carried with her from Kindergarten all the way through High School.
Jamesa is described as transparent with her peers and guides them with good advice. Her impact on the community stretches far with her involvement in the NAACP at the local and state level, school clubs and cheerleading, and serving in her church.
Jamesa believes that the youth are our future, which is why she enjoys volunteering and mentoring to make a difference in the lives of young people.
Smith is involved with several organizations such as Beauty Fit for a Queen and the Bless Her Heart ministry. She spends her time volunteering to help pack Christmas boxes for Operation Christmas Child as well as packing gifts for seniors at local nursing homes. She has helped raise money for her church and for the Humane Society by baking doggy treats. Mentor Tayna Taylor states, “Reah is a humble, caring, compassionate, ambitious, and motivated young lady who has a servant’s heart for the people around her and her family.”
Henlie enjoys helping others in her class and in her community and is most proud of being a part of the “World Changer Café” at her school.
One of her former teachers helped her discover her love of baking and she has been able to use her gift to create treats for the World Changer Café that raises money to help others in need in the community.
Henlie’s teacher, Kayla Silver, shares that Henlie enjoys helping her classmates and that she is mindful of their sense of pride when they can learn something new.”