SEBRING — Lance Bleiweiss, the young man who pleaded no contest in December to accidentally shooting and killing a friend at a Sebring house party, was home for the holidays.
That’s the way the family of the victim, who suggested he be released, wanted it.
“If he stayed in jail for 10 or 15 years, it’s not going to bring Jeremy back,” the victim’s tearful stepmother told the Highlands News-Sun in December.
The below-guidelines plea deal – approved by Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada – calls for Bleiweiss to serve 18 months in prison, followed by 10 years of probation. When counting the 582 days for time served, his sentence was complete almost immediately upon his plea deal.
The court also designated Bleiweiss a Violent Offender of Special Concern and ordered him to pay various fees, including $1,655 to the Crimes Compensation Trust Fund; $1,050.24 to the investigative unit of the Highlands County Sheriff’s; a separate $1,000 fine and $300 to cover the cost of his prosecution.
The plea deal also required the 22-year-old to dedicate 50 hours of community service talking to young people about gun safety, a condition the victim’s family hoped would give meaning to their loss.
“A friend of our family, a retired probation officer named Chuck May, it was his idea for Lance to do this,” the family member said.
“The community service emphasis will be on you speaking to local students, schools and interested parties about the dangers of gun violence,” Estrada told Bleiweiss. “Furthermore, as to the circumstances you find yourself in, the fact that you’ve been convicted of essentially committing a reckless act with a firearm which led to the death of a friend. As well as affecting greatly, a family that has been heard by this court.”
Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives interviewed several men who were drinking beer at a small gathering at a Cadagua Drive home at the time of the May 2020 shooting.
According to them, and Bleiweiss confirmed it to investigators, he and another friend were handling guns they believed to be unloaded. Bleiweiss’ .22 pistol went off once, hitting the victim in the chest. Bleiweiss compounded his exposure by collecting the guns and fleeing the residence “in a state of panic,” his own words to investigators. His friends drove the victim to AdventHealth Sebring, where he died in surgery, the victim’s stepmother said.
“We didn’t get to the hospital in time, because of COVID, ‘’ she said. “We would have gotten there as he was on his way to surgery, and that’s when he passed.”
Bleiweiss had not been home since May 16, 2020, the day detectives arrested him. When Estrada sentenced him to 18 months in Florida state prison, with credit for time served, that covered the 18-month sentence. His lawyer, Elton J. “Buddy” Gissendanner III, said his client was devastated by accidentally killing his friend.
The victim’s family still feels the pain.
“Oh, he was handsome, smart,” his stepmother said. “He loved motocross racing, which he did in North Carolina with his father and me. He loved life and had a heart as big as all outdoors. If anyone needed anything, Jeremy was right there.”
Bleiweiss faced culpable negligent manslaughter, which includes disregard for the safety and welfare of the public. It is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.