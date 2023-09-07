Russia Ukraine War US

In this photo provided by Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, walk at the Alley of Heroes at the Berkovetske cemetery in Kyiv Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

 Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Press Service

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited Ukraine’s capital Wednesday where he was expected to announce more than $1 billion in new American funding in a display of Washington’s unflagging support for Kyiv’s fight.

Blinken also aimed to assess Ukraine’s 3-month-old counteroffensive and signal continued U.S. backing as some Western allies express worries about Kyiv’s slow progress in driving out Russian forces after 18 months of war, according to U.S. officials.

