US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, holds a landmine sniffer dog, Jack Russell Terrier Patron during his visits to a children hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

 GENYA SAVILOV/POOL PHOTO via AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unscheduled visit to Kyiv on Thursday as the Biden administration announced major new military aid worth more than $2 billion for Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia.

In meetings with senior Ukrainian officials, Blinken said the Biden administration had notified Congress of its intent to provide $2 billion in long-term Foreign Military Financing to Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including NATO members and regional security partners, that are “most potentially at risk for future Russian aggression.”

