US Mideast

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets representatives of the Palestinian civil society in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Blinken is wrapping up a two-day visit to Israel and the West Bank with renewed appeals for Israeli-Palestinian calm amid an alarming spike of violence.

 RONALDO SCHEMIDT/POOL PHOTO via AP

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is wrapping up a two-day visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank on Tuesday with renewed appeals for Israeli-Palestinian calm amid an alarming spike of violence.

Blinken was meeting Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank town of Ramallah on Tuesday, a day after seeing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Standing alongside the Israeli leader, Blinken stressed the importance the Biden administration places on resolving the long-running conflict with a two-state solution.

Recommended for you