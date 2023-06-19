China US Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second right, meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, fifth from left, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Sunday.

 LEAH MILLS/POOL PHOTO via AP

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday kicked off two days of high-stakes diplomatic talks in Beijing aimed at trying to cool exploding U.S.-China tensions that have set many around the world on edge.

Blinken opened his program by meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang for an extended discussion to be followed by a working dinner. He’ll have additional talks with Qin, as well as China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and possibly President Xi Jinping, on Monday.

Recommended for you