SEBRING — Cowboy Outreach America (Tommy Brandt Ministries Inc.) has been approved to hold a New Year’s Eve Block Party, to include a car show, music and other family-oriented activities. This event is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 31. The event time is from 6 p.m. through midnight. There will be road closures and parking restrictions in the downtown area associated with this event.
Due to the required set-up time for this event, the road closures will begin earlier than the event time. A northbound and southbound detour will be established so that vehicles traveling on State Road 17 (North/South Ridgewood Drive) will be able to circumvent the event area.
The following road closures will be implemented in conjunction with this event.
On Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.: Circle Drive will be closed; North Ridgewood Drive will be closed from North Pine Street to Circle Drive; North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Pomegranate Avenue to Circle Drive; West Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive; South Ridgewood Drive will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive; South Commerce Avenue will be closed from South Mango Street to Circle Drive; East Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive.
All referenced road closures will be reopened by 2 a.m. on Jan. 1.
All questions relating to this road closure may be directed to Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108. Event-related questions should be directed to Tommy Brandt of Cowboy Outreach America at 321-239-0349.