SEBRING — The School District utilizes many filters and monitoring programs of its Chromebooks, but does not guarantee that a student won’t be able to circumvent the safeguards to access blocked websites.
Parent Jesse Sapp had asked the school district if it could guarantee that students couldn’t access YouTube and other websites on the district’s Chromebooks.
At a recent School Board of Highlands County meeting, Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge noted that the students are using Chromebooks not laptop computers with the difference being that Chromebooks are designed primarily for utilizing “The Cloud.” They have a very small hard drive so there is limited storage.
The district has many different programs that it uses for security on the Chromebooks, he said.
As Sapp said, the School Board couldn’t guarantee students couldn’t access certain websites, Lethbridge said. “I can’t guarantee anything for anyone, specifically.
“What I can say is that we do have students that end up looking for ways to work around. You see, many of our students are extremely bright ... intelligent ... and they figure out ways around different filters that we are actively, aggressively at all times, trying to keep on top of.”
Usually, it is a new program or something else that students end up figuring something else to work around and the district tries to close that down, he said.
“What I can say is our filters are working,” Lethbridge said. Programs that monitor keyword searches sends an alert to district staff, which then investigates what was being flagged.
Even on weekends, the district will call law enforcement or call families to inform them that something is going on and they need to be aware of it, he said. “When we have students who end up notoriously trying to work around, we put them in what is called a penalty box that locks down that student as much as possible.”
There is also the Code of Conduct that is utilized, Lethbridge added.
Chromebooks are a resource, but like any resource, it can be abused. “We have done extensive work to protect our students in this regard,” he said.
“There are a tremendous amount of resources that are poured into this. We take this extremely seriously, the safety of our kids,” Lethbridge said. “We are constantly revising our plan. There will be no finish line because the internet changes everyday.”
You could have every site that is explicit blocked, but the next day somebody else could add a site and try to be deceptive, he said.