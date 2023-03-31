SEBRING — The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County has lifted the health alert issued on March 15 for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Lake Placid at the boat ramp. Follow-up water samples taken by the Department of Environmental Protection did not detect algal toxins, indicating the public may resume water-related activities.

However, a health alert remains in effect for the presence of algal toxins in Blue Lake in Lake Placid and Lake Glenada in Avon Park at the boat ramp. This is in response to a water sample taken on March 23. The public should exercise caution in and around both lakes.

