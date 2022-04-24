AVON PARK — It was another berry good day Saturday for the annual Avon Park Rotary Bluegrass & Blueberry Festival in Donaldson Park with a large crowd for the day-long event numbering in the hundreds.
It was a hit for those seeking everything blueberry and other food along with plenty of vendors with original arts and crafts.
Many brought their lawn chairs to settle in and enjoy the music of Highway 41 South, a bluegrass band that has played the festival a number of years with a mix of old favorites and newer tunes. The five-member group features down-home lead vocals, great harmonies and spot on playing on their instruments.
Rotarian David Flowers said, “It’s a beautiful day. We couldn’t ask for better weather today.” It’s a bit breezy, but it won’t be raining.
“We’ve got a great crowd that has already shown up,” he said. “On behalf of the Rotary Club, can’t thank the people enough for coming out and supporting us. This is wonderful.”
Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director George Karos said he is really proud of the Avon Park Rotary Club, a Chamber member, and everything its members do to present this event annually to the community.
“We are thrilled because, with traffic and visibility, there is potential to bring other businesses downtown,” he said. With the plans for the Brickell Building and the businesses that have opened up recently on Main Street, including an art gallery and a real-estate company, there are just more tools in the toolbox, for other business to come to Avon Park, he said.