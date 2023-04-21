The 12th Annual Avon Park Rotary Bluegrass & Blueberry Festival will have plenty of blueberries and foot-stomping bluegrass music from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Donaldson Park, Avon Park.
Fresh blueberries will be on sale as well as various blueberry products, including blueberry lemonade and desserts.
Also, check out the vendors with original and unique arts and crafts.
The festival will feature live bluegrass entertainment by Highway 41 South (HWY 41 SOUTH on Facebook) starting at 11 a.m.
The band is looking forward to being back at the festival where they have taken the stage a few times now to an audience that always appreciates their performances.
Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs so you can settle in and enjoy a wide variety bluegrass tunes.
Highway 41 South plays music that dates back to bluegrass great Bill Monroe and Jim & Jess and the Virginia Boys, but also performs modern songs, such as by the Lonesome River Band and Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, and country songs that fit their sound.
Mark Horn, who sings and plays mandolin, said his dad’s cousin played mandolin. Also, bluegrass mandolin legend Jesse McReynolds, of Jim and Jesse and the Virginia Boys, was a big influence on him.
Along with the appreciative crowd, Horn said he likes the barbecue chicken, which is always really good. The Rotary Club has the chicken dinners all day and they do a good job on those.
The band members try to buy blueberries before they sell out, he added.