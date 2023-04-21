Avon Park Rotary Bluegrass & Blueberry Festival

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The 12th Annual Avon Park Rotary Bluegrass & Blueberry Festival will have plenty of blueberries and foot-stomping bluegrass music from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Donaldson Park, Avon Park.

Fresh blueberries will be on sale as well as various blueberry products, including blueberry lemonade and desserts.

