AVON PARK — The annual Avon Park Rotary Bluegrass & Blueberry Festival is Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Donaldson Park with live music and plenty of delicious blueberry delights.
Fresh blueberries will be on sale as well as various blueberry products, including blueberry lemonade and desserts. Barbecue chicken dinners will also be available.
The festival also features vendors with original arts and crafts.
Festival Co-Chair Alice Oldham said an ice cream vendor will have blueberry ice cream and there will be kettle corn popcorn and Italian ice. Also, meatloaf sandwiches and blueberry shortcake from Hands for Homeless.
Always a favorite is the live bluegrass entertainment from Highway 41 South, who will be performing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Highway 41 South band leader/mandolin player/singer Mark Horn said Tuesday that the Bluegrass & Blueberry Festival is one of their favorite things they do and they look forward to it every year.
The band plays music that dates back to bluegrass great Bill Monroe and Jim & Jess and the Virginia Boys , but also performs modern songs, such as by the Lonesome River Band and Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, and country songs that fit their sound.
“We like traditional, but also work in more modern country and contemporary stuff when it seems to fit what we do,” Horn said.
Along with an appreciative audience for bluegrass music, the band enjoys the food.
“The food is always great,” Horn said. They enjoy the barbecue chicken, which is ‘off the charts’ and of course the ‘big old chubby’ blueberries. You can’t beat locally grown.”
Speaking of the bluegrass band, Oldham said, “They love Avon Park and Avon Park apparently loves them.”
Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs so you can relax and enjoy the music.
The One Blood donation van will be at the festival in honor of the late Dan Johnson, a Rotarian who donated countless amounts of blood plasma, Oldham said.
Dan and the Johnson family spearheaded the production line of the barbecue chicken for 10 years, she said.
Educator and Avon Park resident Charles Daniel “Dan” Johnson passed away in 2021.