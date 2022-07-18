SEBRING — Both the Highlands County teachers (Highland County Education Association) and the support staff (Highlands County Educational Support Personnel Association) approved on Thursday their respective contracts.
The teachers had a 96.67% “yes” vote.
The support personnel had a 93.40% “yes” vote.
Both associations had over 50% voter turnout.
The School Board approved both contracts on Tuesday at their regular board meeting.
Union negotiator Jim Demchak said the School Board added significant monies to both bargaining units with the hope of recruiting new hires and retaining the employees already employed with the district.
Starting teacher pay increased from $45,100 in 2021-22 to $48,280 for 2022-23 exceeding the Governor’s goal of $47,500 minimum teacher pay.
This should make Highlands very competitive for attracting teachers to the county, Demchak noted. DeSoto will start at $48,000, Glades at $50,000, Polk and Hardee have not started negotiations yet, and Hendry negotiations are on hold but the last offer from the district was $48,300 to start.
The Educational Support Personnel salary grid had to be restructured because the new Florida Legislative Law stating the minimum wage for school employees must be $15 an hour by Oct. 1.
Almost half of the salary grid was below the $15/hour minimum.
The school board and the HCESPA did not want to compress the salary grid in such a way that 9 of the 10 different pay lanes would start at $15. The result is only level 0 and 1 are compressed into the same hourly rate.
Additionally, both units (teachers and support personnel) will receive recruit and retain bonuses on Aug. 15 paid out of ESSER 3 funds as encouraged by the Federal Government as one of the 15 allowable uses of ESSER funds.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund (ESSER) was developed in part to help school districts close the learning gaps that resulted from the pandemic.