SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County approved a one-time $1,000 payment for employees who did not receive $1,000 in disaster relief through the state-controlled funding.
At its meeting on Monday, the School Board approved a memorandum of understanding with The Highlands County Education Association (teachers union) that called for COVID relief payments with the following provisions:
• Only employees who are employed at the time of the distribution will receive the $1,000 one-time COVID premium payment.
• Only those employees who did not receive a disaster relief payment through the state-controlled funds (including Pre-K and childcare bonuses) will receive a one-time COVID premium payment from the District.
• All employees to receive the $1,000 COVID premium payment from the District controlled funds will receive their COVID payment as soon as practical.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt explained that the teachers union nor the School Board has voted on the tentative contract agreement, but Monday the School Board approved one portion of the agreement – the $1,000 payment for non-classroom teachers who didn’t get the $1,000 payment from the state.
It is about 130 teachers who will be getting the $1,000 payment from the District, he said. They will most likely get the payment on their Dec. 31 paycheck.
Teachers Union negotiator Jim Demchak said recently the tentative contract agreement was contingent upon the School Board ratifying a memorandum of understanding for the non-classroom teachers to receive the $1,000 that all other Highlands County employees have received either from the state or from the School Board.
The teachers union insisted it must be paid to the approximately 130 teachers in the Dec. 31 paycheck and not wait until after the full ratification of the contract in January, he noted.