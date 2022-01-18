SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County unanimously approved the contract for the lowest bid to build an expansion of the Lake Placid Elementary School cafeteria.
L. Cobb Construction, Wauchula, had the lowest bid of $2,799,265.
District Facilities Director Frank Brown said the existing cafeteria is about 3,600 square feet with the addition being about 3,400 square feet.
The expansion will be from the east wall of the cafeteria, he said.
Some board members commented that the expansion has been needed for a long time.
Board Member Bill Brantley said he was surprised to see three bids for the project.
Lake Placid Elementary had a new classroom addition built in 2006 with 12 classrooms, but the school’s enrollment increased at times to more than 850, which called for additional portable classrooms despite the new classroom wing.
The increased enrollment also led to challenges in scheduling so many students for a cafeteria designed to serve fewer students.
The School Board approved a name change for the Kindergarten Learning Center, which will no longer have kindergarten classes in the 2022-23 school year.
The Kindergarten Learning Center will change to the “Sebring Pre-K Center.”
A former supermarket was renovated more than 15 years ago to create the Kindergarten Learning Center, which has served as the campus for the kindergarten students who were zoned for Fred Wild, Cracker Trail and Woodlawn elementary schools.
The kindergarten classes will return to the three elementary schools at the end of the current school year.
The Sebring Pre-K Center will have the Sebring elementary schools’ pre-kindergarten classes including migrant pre-K, pre-K ESE and the district’s growing voluntary pre-kindergarten (VPK) program.