SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County unanimously approved the naming of the school bus driver break room in memory of Israel “Izzy” Santiago who was a bus operator and president of the Highlands County Education Support Personnel Association.
Santiago passed away on Nov. 23, 2020 at the age of 63.
The renaming effort included the required petition submission. A minimum of 250 signatures are required. The district received a petition with 300 signatures in the effort to name the P24 Number 99, replacement portable or permanent structure erected for that purpose, “The Israel Izzy Santiago Break Room.”
The petition stated, as a bus operator and president of HCESPA, Izzy had the opportunity to teach valuable lessons and be a mentor by being fair and consistent with students and his co-workers.
The naming is viewed as a tribute to his career of the safe and timely transportation of our school children who are the future. Santiago was an inspiration to the students in Highlands County for 25 years.
District Transportation Director Willie Hills said union representative Jim Demchek, the Support Personnel Association committee, and School Board of Highlands County personnel are planning an unveiling event with a date to be determined.
A School Board policy addresses the commemoration and naming of school facilities.
The policy states, from time to time, the School Board may wish to commemorate a school or District facility by means of a plaque or naming the facility after a person. Such commemoration should be reserved only for those individuals who have made a significant contribution to the enhancement of education generally or the District in particular or to the well-being of the District, community, state, or nation.
When rooms, buildings or ‘wings’ are named for an individual, appropriate ceremonies may be conducted and a plague may be dedicated. These ceremonies may involve the interested citizen group.
Any employee of the District thus honored must be deceased or no longer employed by the District prior to the board’s selection of his/her name for a plaque or for the naming of a facility. The naming is viewed as a tribute to a career so exemplary as to provide inspiration to young people.