SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County, by a 4-1 vote, approved Superintendent Brenda Longshore's recommendation to create a new principal position to oversee Highlands Virtual School.
Highlands Virtual School, the district's online instructional program, had 73 students last year, but due to COVID-19 has had an enrollment this year around 1,300.
In July, the School Board approved changing the top position at Highlands Virtual School from a lead teacher to an assistant principal position, but due to the continuing enrollment for the second semester, Longshore said it warranted being headed by a principal at the middle school level.
The Highlands Virtual School enrollment for the second semester will be around 1,280, Longshore said at a recent special board meeting, including 312 in elementary, 271 in middle school and 698 in high school.
She said there are some differences between in-person learning and the virtual school, but there are many things that are the same.
Whatever environment children are in within the district, there is a responsibility for adequate support, Longshore said.
She noted that according to the personnel allocation schedule, with 1,300 students, Highlands Virtual School would be designated to have one principal and two assistant principals.
"I do believe that it is critical for the success of our students, success of our teachers and success of our leaders to have a principal in this position," Longshore said. "I can't imagine having a school in our district and have an assistant principal run it and not a principal."
If the Highlands Virtual School enrollment declined by a large amount next year, then that principal would oversee HVS and the Academy at Youth Care Lane and the Highlands Career Institute at South Florida State College.
School Board Member Donna Howerton said the governor commented recently that data and evidence overwhelmingly shows that virtual learning is just not the same as attending school in person.
Howerton said she and Board Member Jill Compton-Twist have asked for information on the overall progress of students in Highlands Virtual School because there may be 400 students in the virtual school, like those in the Innovative Learning Environment, whose parents should be notified that there child needs to return to school.
"Statistics show that these kids are behind," she said. "It's not about the principal, it's about the Virtual School is what I am struggling with. We are trying to keep something that I don't know is going to be what is best for the students."
School Board Chair Jan Shoop said she believes they all want students in brick and mortar schools, but there will always be students with underlying conditions and parents with underlying conditions who don't want their children out. The vaccine will help, but the current situation will likely not go away soon.
Compton-Twist said regardless of COVID, the district opened Highlands Virtual School to keep education funds local for students who wanted to learn online. She agrees with Howerton that the platform/curriculum for the virtual school may not be ideal.
With Howerton voting "no," the board approved the position of a middle school principal at Highlands Virtual School by a 4-1 vote, but agreed to reevaluate the position if enrollment falls below 600 students.