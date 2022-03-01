SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County approved a pay increase for substitute teachers as the district faces a shortage of subs for the classroom.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said, “We are very excited about that.
“We certainly need more subs and we are thankful we are able to increase their salary a little bit and encourage others to become subs.”
With the $2-per-hour increase for a seven-hour day, substitutes would see a $14 increase per day.
For subs with a high school diploma, their daily pay increases from $77 to $91.
Those with an associate degree have an increase from $81 to $95 per day.
Substitutes with a bachelor’s degree have a pay increase from $91 to $105 per day.
Those with a master’s degree or higher will now have an increase from $93 to $107 per day.
For long-term substitutes (with 20 or more continuous days in a single classroom instructional assignment) the pay increases from $100 per day to $114 for those with a high school diploma or associate degree, $133 to $145 for bachelor’s degree or higher and $171 to $185 for a certified educator substitute.
The increase in substitute pay will cost the district an estimated $100,000 per year.
The district’s online vacancy listing currently notes the employment process is currently down due to a software conversion.
“You will be able to view and apply to current vacancies on March 9,” the district noted.
Contact the Human Resources Department at 863-471-5791 if you have any questions.