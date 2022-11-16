School Shooting-Florida-School Board

In this Sept. 2, 2021, file photo, Broward County Schools interim superintendent Vickie Cartwright visits the New River Middle School, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cartwright, superintendent of Florida’s second largest school district was fired, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, following a late-night motion brought up by a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following a grand jury report into the Parkland school massacre.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO, FILE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second largest school district was fired after a late-night motion brought up by a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following a grand jury report into the Parkland school massacre.

The board voted 5-4 to fire Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who has held the position since the summer of 2021, after Broward school board member Daniel Foganholi brought up the surprise motion Monday night.

