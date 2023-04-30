Highlands County School Board Chair Donna Howerton and Board Member Nicole Radonski are hearing concerns about the School District’s curriculum.
The schools have talented teachers and those who have students who are making learning gains should be part of the curriculum process, Howerton said Friday.
Howerton noted when Anne Lindsay was at the District Office she said if something is going to be used in the schools, if there is support from administration and the teachers, it will work, if not it won’t work.
Howerton said, “I am hearing a huge concern over the math curriculum that we picked and that is something I would like us to dive right into with our teachers. Some administrators are allowing their teachers to kind of tweak it to make it work.
“If that is what we need to do then let’s do that. Let’s not hand them a book and say they have to do it this way and it is not working,” Howerton added.
Statewide, before the 2022-23 school year, districts selected new math textbooks.
At the state level, many textbooks were rejected due to references to Critical Race Theory, Common Core and Social Emotional Learning in mathematics.
When the 2022-23 school year started, the new math textbooks had not arrived and some grade levels didn’t receive textbooks until about a month into the school year.
Speaking at the end of Tuesday’s School Board meeting, Howerton said she talked to Superintendent Brenda Longshore and Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Daniellle Erwin about doing a survey, which was also mentioned by School Board Member Nicole Radonski.
“As a board member, I have had teachers that say if a survey is more than two minutes they don’t have time,” Howerton said. “If we did a survey it would need to be a short one to get some input.”
“I am hearing very good things about our elementary and secondary curriculum that we have in place here at the district office,” Howerton said.
“I have also had people share with me the concerns about the curriculum and it does concern me also as a board member,” she said. “I have also had people saying ‘no curriculum is perfect,’ so it does take tweaking.”
When schools have dove into that curriculum and seen how they can touch all children, that should be shared with all of the district’s schools, she said.
“I would like to involve our highly effective teachers more and even our teachers who have had [student] learning gains to be a part of that process,” she said. “I just feel we need to somehow go ahead and dive into this and I have shared that before.”
Radonski said that she is making her way to all the schools in the county and she still has a couple to visit.
“There has been concerns about the math curriculum,” particularly at the elementary level, Radonski said. This is the first year for new math curriculum. New curriculum requires a time of adjustment for teachers, but the State standards have also changed.
The issue is there are some gaps in the new curriculum aligning with the new standards, Radonski said.
“It is not just the math, I am hearing concerns about our reading curriculum as well at the elementary level,” she said. “I want our students to have strong curriculums that build their literacy and build their knowledge and that they are aligned with our standards.”