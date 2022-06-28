SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County approved advertising changes to the Code of Student Conduct for 2022-23. The proposed changes include deleting corporal punishment and adding that an expellable offense in a student’s last semester will keep them from walking at graduation.
An 11-member review committee made up of principals, assistant principals and deans have made the recommendations.
New language in the proposed Code update, on page 23 states, “A recommendation will be made; that any student who commits an expellable offense during their last semester, will not be allowed to walk at graduation.
Also, new on page 30, “Principals have authority to deny a senior to participate/walk at graduation if they get into trouble during the final nine (9) weeks of their senior year (i.e.: Senior pranks that are vandalism, theft, etc.).”
The new language comes after an incident of student alcohol consumption at the Lake Placid High School prom on April 30. The School District offered no information, citing confidentiality of student discipline and student records, but a parent, Paula Sapp, spoke about it at a May School Board meeting.
Sapp said, the Code of Conduct states for alcohol offenses at the secondary level, middle and high school, the consequence is expulsion. She noted that some parents didn’t believe all the students in the incident should have been excluded from walking at graduation.
“There should be zero tolerance,” Sapp said. “We do not need to keep losing kids due to alcohol.”
Sapp’s daughter was among four who died in a May 2021 crash in which alcohol was involved.
The Code of Conduct revisions include updated language on what is expected of students who are attending the district’s alternative program, at the Academy at Youth Care Lane, due do disciplinary issues.
The student expectations cover attendance/absences, discipline and academics.
The Academy guide states “Students with unexcused absences more than 10% of the time will be required to remain an additional grading period. Students who continue to accumulate absences, will be withdrawn from the Academy and coded as unsuccessful completion.”
Also, there has been a revision in the language covering the guidelines for the discipline of students with disabilities.
The Student Training Alternative to Suspension Program (STATS) has been deleted from the 2022-23 Code of Student Conduct. The School Board was informed that the students who were assigned to it did not attend last school year and the group that offered the instructors, Department of Juvenile Justice, was no longer providing them to the district.