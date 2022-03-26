SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County and half-cent school sales tax advisory committee members agreed to proceed with building classroom wings at Lake Country and Woodlawn elementary schools.
The cost to build a wing with 10 classrooms is estimated at $3,150,000. With an additional $850,000 for site and engineering costs, the total cost per wing is an estimated $4 million, according to the district.
At it Tuesday workshop on capital projects, the board also discussed the possibility of relocating the district’s administrative offices to the former JCPenney building at Lakeshore Mall or to construct a new building.
Half-cent advisory committee member Bill Jarrett said a lot of companies are downsizing their facilities and doing a lot of things virtually. He supported the construction of the classroom wings, but wasn’t ready at this time to support spending $12 million on relocating the district offices to Lakeshore Mall or spending $16 million to construct a new administration building.
School Board Member Donna Howerton said, “We did go ahead and encourage that we wanted the engineering and all that started” on the classroom wings.
Instead of borrowing the money and paying interest to build the classroom wings, School Board Member Bill Brantley suggested doing the projects in increments and paying $2 million per year from the half-cent sales tax.
Half-cent advisory committee member Diane Juve said in the current economy the consensus was to wait on the new district administration building, but it made sense to first move forward with the two classroom wings.
She noted this is the first time, since the inception of the half school sales tax, that the district has funds to work with.
When the half-cent fund started in 2016-17, the district had to address many delayed maintenance issues such as roofs and windows because the economy had been in a slump for several years, Juve said. Then in 2017, FEMA didn’t pay for some the repairs needed after Hurricane Irma so half-cent funds had to cover that for awhile.
Then after the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High tragedy happened, the district spent half-cent funds to increase security measures such as fencing and gates, she explained.
Now after those urgent items have been caught up, this is the first time district has the ability to look forward and plan for long-range projects such as putting in the two classroom wings, Juve said.
The district’s listing of portable classrooms shows that Woodlawn Elementary has 11 portable classrooms. Lake Country, Lake Placid and Park elementary schools each have nine portables.
The district has a total of 88 portables. Some portables however are not used as a full general education classroom and some are used for storage.