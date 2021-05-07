SEBRING — To help fill an unusually high number of teacher openings the School Board of Highlands County will consider approving an employee referral program.
“We are looking for talented and dedicated teachers to join our team,” a proposed School District flyer states. “If you know someone who may be a great fit for HCSB, you could earn $200 for referring them, if they are hired.”
The program’s highlights state:
• Tell your friends about vacant teaching positions.
• Share on social media….have your friends and family share your post.
• Candidate completes employee referral incentive form listing you as the referral source (must be done before or during onboarding session).
• Candidate completes 90 calendar days of service.
• For every successful matched referral, you get $200.
The district looks to hire about 150 teachers for the 2021-22 school year, which includes filling vacancies due to retirements and resignations, but there are additional new positions to fill with CARES Act funding a number of educator positions to help students get back on track from the learning challenges caused by the pandemic.
The district is currently advertising for 22 elementary and 22 middle school teaching positions and 18 high school teaching positions.
Also, the district is advertising to fill three credit recovery summer school teaching positions and other summer school teaching positions.
According to the program flyer, the following must apply to the referred candidates:
• Must apply for the position online at www2.highlands.k12.fl.us/employment
• must hold or be eligible for a Florida teaching certificate.
• Must be hired by SBHC, sign a contract for the 2021-2022 school year, successfully pass background check and drug test.
The School Board of Highlands County will consider approval of the referral program at its next meeting at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St. in Sebring.