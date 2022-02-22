SEBRING — Facing a continued shortage of substitute teachers, the School Board of Highlands County will be voting today on increasing the hourly rate of pay for subs.
With the proposed $2-per-hour increase for a seven-hour day, substitutes would see a $14 increase per day.
For subs with a high school diploma, their daily pay would increase from $77 to $91.
Those with an associate degree would increase from $81 to $95.
Substitutes with a bachelor’s degree would have a pay increase from $91 to $105 per day.
Those with a master’s degree or higher would see an increase from $93 to $107.
For long-term substitutes (with 20 or more continuous days in a single classroom instructional assignment) the pay would increase from $100 per day to $114 for those with a high school diploma or associate degree, $133 to $145 for bachelor’s degree or higher and $171 to $185 for a certified educator substitute.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said Monday that, if approved by the School Board, the increase in substitute pay will cost the district an estimated $100,000 per year.
“We are having trouble finding subs, so we have got to do something,” he said.
The School District recently started a push to get parents to consider becoming substitute teachers.
“The School Board of Highlands County is in need of substitute teachers!” the district’s message states. “A minimum of a high school diploma is required to apply.”
Also, the board will be considering approval of the superintendent’s personnel recommendations, which include Lake Placid Middle School assistant principal Misty Matthews’ transfer to assistant principal of Lake Placid High and Lake Placid Middle teacher/dean Jeffrey Johnson’s reassignment to assistant principal at Lake Placid Middle.
The regular meeting of the School Board will be held at 5:30 p.m., today, in the Garland Boggus Board Room, in the School Board’s Administration Building, 426 School St., Sebring.
Prior to the School Board meeting, board members will have a workshop at 3 p.m. to review and discuss the district’s capital project list.
The major projects include the roof replacement at Lake Placid High School for $800,000 in 2021-22 and $400,000 in 2022-23, Park Elementary School’s upgrading of air conditioning units for $150,000, Sebring High’s HAVC upgrade or $155,000 and Sebring Middle School’s gymnasium air conditioning for $200,000.