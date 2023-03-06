LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid High School juniors and seniors may have another opportunity for dual enrollment and industry certification courses with the School Board of Highlands County set to consider an articulation agreement with a technical school.
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the School Board will consider an agreement with iTech Glades in Moore Haven.
iTech will serve juniors and seniors through career dual enrollment programs. Students must have a 2.0 unweighted GPA at the time of enrollment.
According to the agreement, all career dual enrollment students will have the opportunity to achieve an industry certification as part of the career program.
According to the district, it is going to start in a very limited capacity with only a few students from Lake Placid High who would be going for a portion of each day. Students would provide their own transportation in the current plan for next year.
The dual enrollment opportunities at the iTech Glades campus are:
• Heating, ventilation, air conditioning/refrigeration (HVAC).
• Heavy equipment technician.
• Professional culinary arts and hospitality.
• Nursing assistant (long-term care), anticipated during summers beginning 2023.
The total clock hours for the programs range from 1,800 hours for heavy equipment technician and 1,350 hours for HVAC to 120 hours for nursing assistant.
Students would be admitted to their program of choice based on seat availability and a review and acceptance of their application package by the District Career and Technical College, the agreement states.
The agreement specifies that the Highlands School District would be responsible for reimbursing iTech for the standard tuition rate per the instructional hours reported to the state for dual enrollment students.
Also, the School District would be responsible for reimbursing iTech for all instructional materials, including textbooks, software, uniforms, industry certification exams, laboratory fees, miscellaneous fees and liability insurance.
According to iTech Glades, “it is important to practice what you’re learning. That’s why we incorporate hands-on training into our programs. Students get the benefit of learning from real-world knowledge and can gain the kind of practical insights that can’t be learned from a textbook.”