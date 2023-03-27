DAYTONA BEACH (AP) — In 1950, when Harry Truman was president and less than 10% of Americans had a television in their home, a new building went up on Daytona Beach’s Boardwalk.

The simple one-story structure was born into the early years of the Boardwalk’s zenith when the oceanfront was packed with gift shops, concession stands, a mini-golf course spread across a rooftop, a Ferris wheel and just about every other ride a child could want.

Recommended for you