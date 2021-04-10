SEBRING — The ProWatercross event at Veterans Beach on Saturday and Sunday will bring plenty of high speed action on Lake Jackson, but to accommodate the dozens of competitors the boat ramps and boat ramp parking will be closed to the public.
The boat ramp parking lot will be closed for the event, according to City Manager Scott Noethlich. The boat ramp will be closed each day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as the swim area. You will be able to launch or trailer your boat before 7 a.m. or after 4 p.m., he said.
Also, the Elks have graciously offered their boat ramp for public use on both Saturday and Sunday, Noethlich said.
“The city is very excited to be a host site for this event and hope that it may become an annual event,” he said.
The Liqui Moly ProWatercross National Tour will open its 2021 season at Veterans Beach on the shores of Lake Jackson starting Saturday.
The two-day event will feature more than 120 competitors from across the country with more than 300 hotel rooms expected to be booked for the event and a nationally televised show recapping the event on the CBS Sports Network.
The pros will be on display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with three races in each division, crowning the champion in each division within 30 minutes after the final race. On Sunday, the amateurs take center stage and will race starting at 8:45 a.m.
The racing area will extend 300 feet from the Veterans Beach shoreline and be marked off so it is visible to participants and boaters. The rest of the lake will be available for recreational use.