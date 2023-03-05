SEBRING — Bobbie Smith-Powell is among five candidates vying for three seats on the Sebring City Council in the March 14 election.
She said her upbringing on her family’s 116-acre farm in Georgia has equipped her with the skills and mindset to work hard as a member of Sebring’s city council.
Her post-secondary education, including a doctorate degree, placed her in employment positions where she utilized accounting and business management skills, strategic planning, shared decision-making techniques, legal research and meeting facilitation skills.
She said her experience as a business owner, a parent, a spouse, an educator, a social worker, a pastor, and a board member on numerous boards is proof that she is a “people person.”
“Through these lenses and experiences, I have grown in my desire to see that certain needs affecting our residents are met: living in safe neighborhoods; learning in safe schools; receiving timely emergency medical services; having revitalization plans for our city; recruiting, researching and developing for positive economic growth; transitioning our recreational complex into a multi-purpose recreational facility, addressing the lack of medical providers for our youth and providing services for our elders in the least restrictive environment,” she said.
In order to improve and maintain the quality of life for the city’s residents, she believes in continuous attention to the following:
• Neighborhood safety so that every neighborhood is a place where residents can live without fear of being harmed, especially when the neighborhood is the building block of the city.
• Free and appropriate public schools and safe schools where children are provided with a free and appropriate education in a safe school environment, especially when learning in fear would negatively affect them in acquiring that education.
• Healthcare and timely EMS services available for all residents, which includes Certified Emergency Response Teams. Since the city is growing daily and because minutes play a critical role in the outcome of health in emergencies this would be 20/20 foresight, proactive preparedness;
• Revitalization plans that would address the shortage of affordable and workforce housing in our city; wherein the plan includes rehabilitation and new growth in selected areas; this would provide our long-term residents with a better standard of living and available housing for the workforce being recruited to our city.
• Economic development where there are ideas and plans that allow recruitment of industries, new ventures and recovery research that will include a viable solution for our citrus industry.
• Recreation that includes developmental opportunities, including the transition of the Highlands County Sports Complex on Sheriff Tower Road into a multi-purpose recreation complex that includes outdoor and indoor activities for all ages, genders and abilities.
• Youth and elder care with recruitment of pediatric specialists and the opening of additional daytime sites for seniors that will include hot meals at the site and meal delivery for those unable to visit the location.
“In shared decision making, we should be shaping our city together, that’s why every vote that I cast, if elected, will give weight to the concerns and opinions received from those I will have been elected to represent and serve,” she said.
Powell-Smith has a well-known history of giving of her time, talents and resources to the City of Sebring and its residents. “I did not relocate to Sebring seeking a handout or expecting others to provide for me, I came as a compassionate giver and a qualified contributor.”
She said that falls within her strong belief in a quote from her favorite president, John F. Kennedy, as a child, “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”
“Therefore, I ask not what Sebring can do for me; but I ask, what I can do for the residents of Sebring,” she said.