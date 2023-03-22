WINTER HAVEN — The bodies of the two men who disappeared Saturday evening in an apparent drowning on Lake Eloise in Winter Haven have been recovered.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, the bodies of Orlando Ortiz, 30, of Winter Haven and Jeffrey Marrero, 34, of Auburndale, were located about 150 yards apart in Lake Eloise on Monday afternoon. The bodies were found about 300-400 yards from shore in about 16 feet of water, near the bottom of the lake.

