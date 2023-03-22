WINTER HAVEN — The bodies of the two men who disappeared Saturday evening in an apparent drowning on Lake Eloise in Winter Haven have been recovered.
According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, the bodies of Orlando Ortiz, 30, of Winter Haven and Jeffrey Marrero, 34, of Auburndale, were located about 150 yards apart in Lake Eloise on Monday afternoon. The bodies were found about 300-400 yards from shore in about 16 feet of water, near the bottom of the lake.
Fish and Wildlife Commission pulled its sonar through the war and once the bodies were found, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office brought in its underwater drone to help better locate the bodies.
Judd said Marrero’s body was located at around 1:30 p.m., and Ortiz’s body was located around 3:40 p.m.
Lake Eloise is part of Polk County’s Chain of Lakes. With a 1,174-acre surface area, it is reported to be one of Polk County’s largest natural freshwater lakes.
Ortiz and his girlfriend, Velcky Velasquez, 38, were celebrating their one year anniversary as a couple early Saturday evening. They had invited Marrero and his two daughters, ages 10 and 8, to join them.
The novice boaters had taken a basic boating class from the vendor renting the boat.
Judd said Velasquez though the anchor had to be placed in the water before it was secured to the boat. Once she jumped in the water, the boat began to drift away at which time Ortiz and Marrero jumped in to help Velasquez. When they realized they were in trouble and tried to return to the boat, it continued to drift farther away. Eventually, the two men went under water and didn’t come back up.
The 10-year-old girl called 9-1-1 from a cell phone.
Polk County deputies found Velasquez floating on her back and the two young girls still on the boat, both wearing their lifejackets.