SEBRING — Two pilots walking to their plane Sunday morning at Avon Park Airport found a man dead in a retention pond.
Sheriff’s officials said the pilots found the man, identified as 48-year-old Wilfredo Sanchez, at 9:28 a.m. Sunday on Avon Park Airport property. A bicycle was found nearby, possibly belonging to Sanchez.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office rode out to investigate. At this time, there are no indications of foul play, sheriff’s officials said.
Still, investigators are awaiting results from the District 10 Medical Examiner’s Office, including toxicology reports, to explain how the man ended up there.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact detectives at 863-402-7200.