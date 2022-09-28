Body found

The body of Wilfredo Sanchez, 48, was found in a retention pond at the Avon Park Airport. Sheriff’s officials said there was no indication of foul play, but are waiting reports from the District 10 Medical Examiner’s Office.

 ROMONA WASHINGTON/STAFF

SEBRING — Two pilots walking to their plane Sunday morning at Avon Park Airport found a man dead in a retention pond.

Sheriff’s officials said the pilots found the man, identified as 48-year-old Wilfredo Sanchez, at 9:28 a.m. Sunday on Avon Park Airport property. A bicycle was found nearby, possibly belonging to Sanchez.

Recommended for you