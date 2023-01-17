FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The remains of a man who was reported missing after Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s Gulf Coast last year have been recovered from a sunken sailboat, sheriff’s officials said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the remains were identified as James “Denny” Hurst, 72, who was last known to be aboard the sailboat “Good Girl” as the category 4 storm hit the region in late September.

