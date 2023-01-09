Congress Boebert

Larry Clark talks outside a supply store on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Grand Junction, Colo.

 JESSE BEDAYN/AP PHOTO

RIFLE, Colo. — Debbie Hartman voted for Lauren Boebert for Congress in 2020 and again in 2022, delighted by Boebert’s unequivocal defense of cultural issues that animate the Republican Party’s far right flank. But as Hartman shopped recently at a supermarket in this Rocky Mountain ranching outpost, she had one piece of advice for the Colorado lawmaker.

“Tone down the nasty rhetoric on occasion and just stick with the point at hand,” said Hartman, 65, a veterinary tech assistant.

Recommended for you