Boeing Job Cuts

A motorcyclist cruises past the Renton, Wash., Boeing plant where 737's are built on Oct. 28, 2020. Boeing plans to make staffing cuts in the aerospace company's finance and human resources support services departments in 2023, with a loss of around 2,000 jobs, the company said Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. 

 ELLEN M. BANNER/THE SEATTLE TIMES via AP, FILE

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing plans to make staffing cuts in the aerospace company's finance and human resources departments in 2023, with a loss of around 2,000 jobs, the company said.

"We expect about 2,000 reductions primarily in Finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs," Boeing said in a statement Monday. "While no one has been notified of job loss, we will continue to share information transparently to allow people to plan."

