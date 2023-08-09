Boeing Crew Capsule

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is rolled out of the Vertical Integration Facility, May 18, 2022 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Boeing’s first Starliner flight with astronauts aboard has been delayed until at least next March.

 JOEL KOWSKY/NASA via AP, FILE

CAPE CANAVERAL (AP) — Already running years behind, Boeing’s first astronaut flight is now off until at least next March.

Problems with the parachute lines and flammable tape surfaced during final reviews in late spring, ahead of what should have been a July launch for the Starliner capsule. Boeing said Monday that it should be done removing the tape in the coming weeks. But a redesigned parachute system won’t be ready until December.

