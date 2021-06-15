LAKE PLACID — Due to major line break in the Town of Lake Placid, the Town’s water system lost pressure. Loss of pressure requires the issuance of a precautionary boil water notice. Those affected are houses and businesses in the following areas;
West side of U.S. 27: businesses along highway south of Gate Station to East Interlake Boulevard.
East side of U.S. 27: All houses and businesses south of and including Alderman Drive to north of McDonalds. This effects all houses and businesses eastward to include Balmoral Assisted Living and surrounding houses. Including, Faye Drive, Reba Drive, Twyla Boulevard and Lake Saddlebags Drive.
A precautionary boil water notice will be in effect until a rescind notice has been issued. It is expected to be issued on June 16 at 3 p.m. As required by the Florida Department of Environmental Regulation (FAC 655.340 etc) the utility must have two consecutive days of passing bacteriological samples taken. A rescind notice will be issued when passing results are received from the laboratory.
As a precaution, the Town of Lake Placid Utilities Department suggests that all water used for drinking or cooking be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute or longer is sufficient. As an alternate, bottled water may be used. If you have any questions or for further information, please contact the Town of Lake Placid Utilities Department at 863-699-3747.