SEBRING — Effective, Sunday, Feb. 14, there is a 72-hour precautionary boil water notice in effect for the entire Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Improvement District. We advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.
Though the risk of illness is minimal, individuals who have recent surgical wounds, are immune-suppressed or have a chronic illness may want to consider using bottled or boiled water for cleansing until the notice is lifted. This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.