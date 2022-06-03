MIAMI — John Francis Bolieau, 44, was sentenced on Wednesday, June 1 by a federal district judge to 60 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Florida.
Bolieau was arrested on Dec. 16, 2021 by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, who assisted the United States Marshals Service, which was investigating the case. Based on information from the United States Marshals Service, HCSO Special Victims Unit arrested Bolieau for a warrant out of Massachusetts where he cut off his ankle monitor and absconded from that state. Bolieau was living at 9267 Jessica Drive, Lot 5, in Sebring at the time of his arrest.
Bolieau was convicted in Hampshire County, Massachusetts in 2013 on multiple counts of indecent assault and battery on a child and the rape and abuse of a child. He was also convicted in Massachusetts in 1993 for open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior, and indecent assault and battery on a child.