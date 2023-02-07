SEBRING — The Highlands County Fair Association presented the 2023 Miss Highlands County Pageant last Saturday night at the Alan Jay Arena, which would end up being a clean sweep for Emmy Bolin as she won Most Photogenic, Miss Congeniality and at the end, she became the 2023 Miss Highlands County, the 66th person to hold the title since its inception in 1957.

The evening started with Don Elwell as the master of ceremonies, the Avon Park High School Air Force Junior ROTC Color Guard presenting the colors and Sarah Douglas of Okeechobee signing the national anthem.

