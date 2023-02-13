Florida Bolsonaro Brazil

Brazil’s right wing former President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at an event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA, at Trump National Doral Miami, Feb. 3, in Doral, Fla.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Former President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday he intends to return to Brazil “in the following weeks.”

The comment during an event at an evangelical church in Florida was the first time that Bolsonaro has made a statement in public about returning home.

