Residents and staff were evacuated from Royal Care of Avon Park after the rehabilitation center received a phone call at 8:53 a.m. Monday from someone claiming a bomb would go off in five minutes.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office responded and conducted a thorough searched of the premises before giving the “all clear” before noon.
Royal Care of Avon Park is at 1213 W. Stratford Road near U.S. 27. Stratford Road was closed Monday morning during the evacuation and search.
Royal Care Marketing Liaison Angel Wiggins said all the patients (about 85) and staff members (about 42) were evacuated across the street to Sevigny and Associates Eye Care. There were no family members at the facility at the time.
Sevigny Eye assisted in making sure all the patients were hydrated and were in the coolest environment that they could be in, she said.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, along with Highlands County Emergency Management, was on the scene, Wiggins said. After the “all clear” was given, the Emergency Medical Services team and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office assisted in returning the patients back to their rooms.
“By about 12:45 p.m. they were able to get all the patients back in their beds to receive their food and all their medications and treatments,” she said.
The Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies from the Uniform Patrol Division as well as the Criminal Investigations Division responded. A K-9 from the State Fire Marshal also was called.
It was 11:17 a.m. when the Fire Marshal K-9 was finished and the all clear was given.
Detectives are investigating to determine who made the call.