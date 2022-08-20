Moldova Bomb Threats

Security personnel and an explosive sniffing dog stand at the entrance of the departures terminal as passengers wait in line at the international airport in Chisinau, Moldova, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Over the last two months non-European Union Moldova, which shares a border with war-torn Ukraine, has been plagued by scores of bomb threats that have wreaked havoc on the resources of the already overstretched authorities.

 CRISTIAN STRAISTA/AP PHOTO

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — For tiny Moldova, an impoverished, landlocked nation that borders war-torn Ukraine but isn’t in the European Union or NATO, it’s been another week plagued by bomb threats.

On an overcast day outside the international airport serving Moldova’s capital of Chisinau, hundreds of people lined up this week as bomb-sniffing dogs examined the vicinity. That’s now a common scene in Europe’s poorest nation as it battles what observers believe are attempts to destabilize the former Soviet republic amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

