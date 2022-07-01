I wrote last July about my dog, Maggie May, and her fear of fireworks, thunder, gun shots, and similar loud noises. I think this reminder might help our pets to cope with the onslaught of loud noise coming in July.
I love fireworks, or at least I thought I did.
When I was young, my family would sit on our front lawn and watch as the sky would light up with bright colors and large BOOMs. That was 70 years ago and a lot has changed, including me. I never realized the effects loud noises have on pets. We can’t control thunder, but we can try to reduce the stress of fireworks and gunshots. All these things have the same effect on Maggie May. She’ll begin to pace, then start to shake as she looks for a place to hide. She will push doors open and hide in closets or any small space she can squeeze into. We once found her stuffed between all four chair legs of the dining room table. If she is outside when thunder starts, she will try to dig a hole big enough to fit her 55 pounds into.
She becomes so stressed from these episodes she makes herself physically sick. She won’t eat for days, and what little she eats comes back up. Recently, we went to the vet and they recommended something that had a mile long warning attached. The warning wasn’t just for the dog, but for us too. We had to wear impermeable gloves and be extra careful not to get any on us. We decided to try plan “B”.
Maggie was a puppy when we rescued her from a cage at Highlands County Animal Control in 2013. We carried her home and like many people, we bought a cage to train her in. She loved her cage and felt safe enough to go in it by herself. Once she was potty trained and comfortable with us and her surroundings, we decided to put the cage in our storage shed and let her run free in the house.
Last year we decided to try something different to reduce her pain from these episodes. We brought her cage out of storage, and covered the sides, back and top with blankets. We soon had our first test. A loud thunder clap got her attention and she began to shake. I led her to her homemade cave and gently shoved her in. She rearranged some of the bedding and laid down. We covered the cage door and we didn’t hear from her for two hours. She came out and was fine. The next day was a bigger test. Thunder started and she got up, went into the cage and laid down on her own. Beginning in early July, the fireworks began sending Maggie to her cage. She would stay until they stopped and returned every time she heard more.
I don’t like fireworks anymore. I can’t blame the folks that shoot them off, because I did the same thing. I know we can’t change the weather or the pattern of daily thunderstorms in Florida, but maybe we can change how we celebrate July 4th and New Year’s Eve. Preparing for the fourth of July or New Year’s Eve would be easier if we only had to plan for the actual day of the holiday instead of having to prepare for the five days before and after each of those holidays. When I lived in South Florida, there was an outdoor party on New Years Eve where a guy sitting in a chair watching the fireworks and guns shooting into the air keeled over from a heart attack. When he reached the hospital, they found his heart wasn’t the problem but the bullet hole in the top of his head was.
I know I’m not the only pet owner and Maggie isn’t the only dog with fear of loud noises. We can’t control thunder, but we can ask others to think of the pets before they light the fuse or pull the trigger. My sister-in-law said returning to the cage was Maggie’s “back to the womb” reaction. This worked for Maggie and it may help her other four-legged furry friends. If your pet suffers from this malady, try returning them to the cave/womb.
Robert Fromhartz is a Sebring resident. Email him at twohartz1@gmail.com