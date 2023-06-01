Sun 'N Lake supervisors have approved a contract to hire retired U.S. Army Col. Raymond D. Bossert as their new general manager.
It's now up to him to accept the contract, and then it can be brought back for a final vote. That process may take 60 days, however, as Bossert would need to work out a notice on his current job.
Dan Stegall, a former Sun 'N Lake supervisor currently serving as general manager, said he didn't have any problem with sticking around until Bossert accepts terms of the contract.
Bossert was picked from a group of seven finalists, according to Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting agenda. Supervisors voted unanimously to present him with a contract for employment.
The contract offers a job paying $150,000 per year, with options for adjustments over the time of the contract. Once approved by both parties, it would need to be renewed every two years.
Benefits include a family golf membership, a $200 per month vehicle and fuel allowance, and $15,000 in relocation expenses.
According to his online resume, Bossert comes to Florida from the job of village administrator for the Village of Port Edwards, Wisconsin. He was responsible for 37 Village employees, 10 square miles of area, 50 miles of roads, six parks encompassing over 80 acres and the utilities that served all of it.
He has also served as senior tactical officer (dean of students) for the Valley Forge Military Academy and College in Wayne, Pennsylvania; with the National Guard Bureau in Arlington, Virginia; the Georgia Department of Defense in Marietta, Georgia, and with the Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
He was also with the U.S. Army Central Command in Tampa and the Georgia Army National Guard in Cumming, Georgia.
During active duty, he served as U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division Engineer officer with the 307th Engineer Battalion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Also, from July 1993 to January 2007, he owned Plants By Design, an interior landscape company in Douglasville, Georgia.