LAKE PLACID — On Friday, Dec. 2, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested Frederick Anderson Bowen, 75, of 364 Catfish Creek Road in Lake Placid, for lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years old.
The arrest was made after the Department of Children and Families received a complaint about a minor spending time at Bowen’s residence “doing sexual favors for money,” the report said. HCSO initiated an investigation into the complaint.
The arrest report goes on to say that deputies obtained a photograph that originated from Snapchat that reportedly depicted Bowen providing oral sex to a young teen. The victim provided a statement to confirm that Bowen did perform oral sex on him and that it was him and Bowen in the photograph.
On Thursday, Dec. 8, Bowen was arrested again on additional charges after HCSO deputies discovered there were more victims.
According to reports, one victim confirmed that two years ago Bowen offered up $400 “for the purpose of exploitation of that person for commercial sexual activity (explicit performances and the production of child pornography).” That victim was 14 at the time.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for Bowen’s cellphone and found two videos, both exceeding 30 minutes in length. The videos show Bowen “performing oral sex on a male juvenile,” reports said.
The videos took place in Bowen’s bedroom. The report states that the deputy was familiar with the layout of the room “due to visiting the residence multiple times.” The report goes on to say that the deputy has also seen several homemade videos that documented the inside of the residence.
Bowen has been charged with human trafficking for commercial sexual activity of a minor, seven counts of lewd molestation, two counts of lewd exhibition, three counts of using a child in a sexual performance, four counts of possession of child pornography, one count of lewd or lascivious exhibition, one count of lewd conduct, one count of sexual battery on a victim 12-17 years old, one count of video voyeurism and one count of distribution of material harmful to minors.
Bowen was booked into the Highlands County Jail and will be held without bond.