LAKE PLACID — On Friday, Dec. 2, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested Frederick Anderson Bowen, 75, of 364 Catfish Creek Road in Lake Placid, for lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years old.

The arrest was made after the Department of Children and Families received a complaint about a minor spending time at Bowen’s residence “doing sexual favors for money,” the report said. HCSO initiated an investigation into the complaint.

