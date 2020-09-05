SEBRING — Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office Tactical Anti-Crime Team (TAC) took into custody a Sebring man on Tuesday for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Deputies located Chad Jason Boyd, 44, at a residence in Sebring. Deputies throughout the TAC unit were aware that Boyd "held several active out-of-state warrants for his arrest," reports said.
Deputies knocked on the door and heard movement inside the residence and witnessed a male subject look through the front window, which they identified as Boyd. The door was eventually opened by Boyd's girlfriend. After several attempts by a K-9 deputy to get Boyd to come out voluntarily, deputies entered the residence to search for Boyd. Deputies found Boyd hiding underneath a couch in the living room, according to reports.
Deputies ordered Boyd to show them his hands and when he leaned forward a silver in color handgun could be seen on the floor next to Boyd near his right hip. Not knowing if Boyd was reaching for the gun, deputies "delivered a kick to his chest and pushed him away from the firearm," reports said.
Deputies then kicked the firearm away from Boyd and pulled Boyd out from under the couch and secured him in handcuffs, according to reports.
Boyd was taken to the Highlands County Jail and charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence. He is being held on $12,000 bond.