BARTOW — The body of a 9-year-old boy missing since Saturday was located in the general area in Lake Annie where he disappeared. Polk County Sheriff’s officials found the boy’s body at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Lake Annie is located between Waverly and Dundee, in Polk County.
Brian Bruchey, a PCSO public information officer, said the Port St. Lucie boy’s body had surfaced in an area that is about 17.5 feet deep. Divers had reported visibility ranged at times from two to six inches in front of them.
PCSO deputies, along with Polk County Fire Rescue, responded to Lake Annie at around 2:39 p.m. Saturday, and had boats in the water immediately to look for the boy. Bruchey said the boy and his two brothers were with their father fishing from a pontoon boat. “They were just enjoying a good family activity,” he said.
The child fell over the front of the boat and was struck by the boat’s propeller. The father immediately jumped into the water to look for his son, while one of the other boys called 911 for help.
The victim was not wearing a personal flotation device when he fell into the water, but was not required to wear one by law, according to PCSO.
PCSO’s Marine Unit, Underwater Search and Recovery Team (USART), Aviation Unit, and Drone Units were involved in the search and recovery, along with Polk County Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.